Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Lurgan United Brethern Church
7900 Roxbury Rd
Lurgan, PA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for John Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John C. Allen


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John C. Allen Obituary
John C. Allen

Chambersburg - John C. Allen, 87 yrs old, of Chambersburg, PA passed away 15 Aug 2019 at Providence Place Senior Living. John was born on 17 Jan 1932 in Dry Run, PA, son of Wilbur J. Allen and Ness A. Baer.

John served honorably in the US Air Force for 22 years. He served two tours in Viet Nam where he was awarded the Bronze Star with clusters. He was retired from Lky Army Depot where he worked for 20 years. John was a lifetime member of the Orrstown Lodge #0262, VFW Shippensburg, PA #6168, American Legion Spring Run, PA #232 and the Tall Cedars Orrstown, PA #145.

Surviving John are his wife of 65 years, Velma (Sheffield) Allen, two daughters, Norma (Steve) Shoop of Spring Run, PA, Judy (Kevin) Rodriguez of Huntsville, AL, and a son, Jan Allen of Chesapeake, VA, 5 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and 1 great, great-grandchild. In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by 2 sisters, Dorothy Cisney and Doris Harry and 3 brothers, Gene, Bob and Joe.

Memorial Services are being held at the Lurgan United Brethern Church, 7900 Roxbury Rd, Lurgan, PA on Saturday 24 August from 1 - 3 pm.
Published in Public Opinion from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.