John C. Allen
Chambersburg - John C. Allen, 87 yrs old, of Chambersburg, PA passed away 15 Aug 2019 at Providence Place Senior Living. John was born on 17 Jan 1932 in Dry Run, PA, son of Wilbur J. Allen and Ness A. Baer.
John served honorably in the US Air Force for 22 years. He served two tours in Viet Nam where he was awarded the Bronze Star with clusters. He was retired from Lky Army Depot where he worked for 20 years. John was a lifetime member of the Orrstown Lodge #0262, VFW Shippensburg, PA #6168, American Legion Spring Run, PA #232 and the Tall Cedars Orrstown, PA #145.
Surviving John are his wife of 65 years, Velma (Sheffield) Allen, two daughters, Norma (Steve) Shoop of Spring Run, PA, Judy (Kevin) Rodriguez of Huntsville, AL, and a son, Jan Allen of Chesapeake, VA, 5 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and 1 great, great-grandchild. In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by 2 sisters, Dorothy Cisney and Doris Harry and 3 brothers, Gene, Bob and Joe.
Memorial Services are being held at the Lurgan United Brethern Church, 7900 Roxbury Rd, Lurgan, PA on Saturday 24 August from 1 - 3 pm.
Published in Public Opinion from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019