|
|
John C. Dunlap
Shippensburg - John C. Dunlap, 85, of Shippensburg, departed this life on the afternoon of Thursday, August 22, 2019, at the Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on June 16, 1934, in Newburg, the son of the late Paul L. and Ella Belle (Coleman) Dunlap. John married Marinda E. Culbertson on October 25, 1952, in Hagerstown, MD. John worked for Mack Truck, Hagerstown, for twenty-seven years, retiring in 1990 as an inspector. Earlier in life, John had his own truck and hauled milk for the former Seacrest Supply, Chambersburg. In addition to his wife of sixty-seven years, Marinda, he is survived by five children, John L. Dunlap, Sr. and wife Wanda of Orrstown; Terry L. Dunlap and wife Kay of Orrstown, Randy C. Dunlap and wife Barbara of Orrstown, Teresa F. Ott and Companion John Baker of Chambersburg, and Lois J. Watson and husband Roger of Shippensburg; eight grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren; one great great grandson; two sisters, Mary Jane Semple and husband Donnie of Shippensburg and Linda Ocker and husband John of Shippensburg; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by one sister, Mildred "Mid" Wadel; three grandsons; and one great granddaughter. In celebration of John's life, a gathering of friends and family will take place at the Cumberland Highway Family Restaurant from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., on Sunday, September 1, 2019. A private graveside service and interment of John's cremated remains will take place in the Otterbein Cemetery, Newburg, earlier that day. Pastor Stan McCammon will officiate. There will be no public viewing or visitation. The Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., Shippensburg, has been entrusted with John's funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Aug. 25, 2019