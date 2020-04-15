|
John C. Intravia
Fayetteville - Lieutenant Colonel John C. Intravia, US Army Retired, passed away on April 11, 2020 in Chambersburg Hospital at the age of 63. He was a resident of Fayetteville, PA at the time of his death.
John was born in St. Louis, Missouri in 1956. After High School Graduation he began his military career by enlisting in the US Army Infantry. He Served 4 years. He briefly served in the US Army Reserve before taking a break to pursue his civilian education. John applied for and was accepted into the Missouri National Guard as an Officer Candidate in the Military Police Corps in 1988. He served as a Soldier/Citizen until he re-entered Active Duty in the US Army Guard and Reserve Program in 1995 and remained on Active Duty until his retirement in 2010.
As a younger man, John enjoyed all sporting activities. He took up golfing in later years. He used his quick wit and slightly off-color sense of humor to make people laugh. He loved to host barbeques, pig roasts and pool parties where he could show off his culinary and bartending skills.
John is survived by Alison, his wife of 23 years, and extended family in Missouri.
In light of the current health crises there will be no service at this time. He will be buried at Fort Indiantown Gap, PA and receive a military service with full honors at a later date.
A special thank you to John's Oncologist, Radiologist, nurses, Chaplain, staff and volunteers at John R. Marsh Cancer Center, Hagerstown, MD. His Oncologist at the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, Johns Hopkins Medicine, Baltimore, MD. The ER and in-patient staff at Meritus Medical Center, Hagerstown, MD, and Chambersburg Hospital, PA, and all the First Responders who answered the 911 call on April 11, 2020.
John will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Published in Public Opinion from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020