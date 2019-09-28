|
|
John C. Rosenberry
Fannettsburg, PA - John Cloyd Rosenberry, 80, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Born April 26, 1939, in Horse Valley, PA he was the last living child of the late Roy and Dora (Horn) Rosenberry.
John started his own logging business at the age of 15, operated a saw shop for a number of years, and later he started his own sawmill operation. During that time he also manufactured log trailers and built trucks for his use and for others as well. John was a founding member of the Apostolic Faith Church in Greenvillage, PA and a life member of the Metal Township Fire & Ambulance Co. John loved playing gospel music on his violin and guitar and was often found at Brindles on Friday night playing and singing. He also enjoyed hunting and spending time with his family.
John is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 58 years Judy (Shaffer)
Rosenberry; five children who will miss him greatly, Mark and his wife Lauri, Marty and his fiancee Shelly, Micah and his wife Vanessa, Michelle and her husband John all of Fannettsburg, PA and Melody and her husband Matt of Arlington, VA; five granddaughters, Jessica, Justine, Ashley and her husband Ryan, Amy, and Michaela; three grandsons, Logan and his wife Hailey, Taylor, and Landon; and three great-grandsons, Donovan, Nolan, and Vance. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by six brothers and three sisters.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019, at 11 AM in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Rd., Chambersburg, PA, where Pastor Phillip Zook will officiate. The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 29 from 6 - 8 PM and one hour prior to the service in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service in Reformed Church Cemetery, Fannettsburg, PA. The family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation and gratitude to Sam and Brady of the Metal Township Fire And Ambulance Co. for their efforts. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in John's name to the Apostolic Faith Church, 2937 Adams Dr., Chambersburg, PA 17201 or to the Metal Township Fire Company, P.O. Box 185, Fannettsburg, PA 17221. Online condolences may be made on John's Book of memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Sept. 28, 2019