John D. "Don" Malone
Chambersburg - John D. "Don" Malone, age 85, of Chambersburg and formerly of Fayetteville, PA, died on Thursday, February 6, 2020 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born September 30, 1934 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late James S. and Dorothy Cook Malone.
Don was a 1953 graduate of Mt. St. Joseph High School and graduated with a degree in business from the University of Baltimore. He served with the U.S. Army in Germany during the Korean Conflict. He was employed for 37 years with C&P Telephone Company in Baltimore and he retired from AT&T in 1989.
He was a member of the Burt J. Asper American Legion Post 46 and the Charles Nitterhouse Post 1599. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and wood working. In later years he enjoyed working with the local AARP Tax Aid Program for the elders of Chambersburg.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Patricia Lambert Malone, whom he married on June 1, 1957; four sons, John D. Jr. (and wife Stephanie) of Indianapolis, IN, Michael P. (and wife Beth) of Oakland, MD, Lawrence J. of Charleston, WV, and Dr. David P. (and wife Catherine) of Charlotte, NC; two daughters, Kathleen Devlin (and husband John) of Mt. Airy, MD, and Patricia Malone (and husband Stephen Ziegler) of Ellicott City, MD; 14 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Don was preceded in death by his brother, James S. Malone Jr.
The family will welcome friends for a time of visitation from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 pm on Sunday, February 9, in the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home 333 Falling Spring Road Chambersburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, February 10, in Corpus Christi Catholic Church 320 Philadelphia Avenue Chambersburg, with the Very Rev. Luis R. Rodriguez V.F. officiating. Interment will be private. Online condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020