Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
Memorial Mass
Thursday, May 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Corpus Christi Catholic Church
320 Philadelphia Ave
Chambersburg, PA
Chambersburg, PA - John D. O'Shaughnessy age 79, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019. He was born in Port Chester, NY on November 5, 1939. He is survived by his wife, Ellen and son, Kevin.

John was employed at the Central Intelligence Agency for 33 years, serving overseas. After retirement, he worked for three years on the Surveys and Investigations Committee of the House of Representatives.

A Memorial Mass will be offered on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at 11 AM at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 320 Philadelphia Ave., Chambersburg, PA, where Rev. Fr. Richard Lyons will celebrate. Interment will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to S.O. M. E., 71 O Street, N.W., Washington, DC 20001. Online condolences may be offered on John's Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on May 7, 2019
