John D. Trayer
Newburg - John D. Trayer, 92 of Newburg, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019 at home with his family by his side.
He was born March 2, 1926 in Hazleton, PA. John was a son of the late John K. and Beulah Danner Trayer.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Dawn M. Wilhide Trayer.
John was a United States Army Veteran during World War II. He was a member of the First Baptist Church, Rutland, VT and attended the Ridge Church of the Brethren, Shippensburg. Until 1959 he lived in Lancaster, PA and then moved along with his job with RCA to South Plainfield, NJ. John then went to Vermont and owned and operated the Woodstock East Motel in Rutland, VT. He was a 1944 graduate of the Hempfield High School and attended Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, PA. John achieved Star status with the Boy Scouts of America and was an avid downhill skier and tennis player.
He is survived by one son, J. Scott Trayer and his wife Richelle of Newburg; one daughter, Bobbye L. Stephens and her husband Kenneth of Somerset, NJ; three grandchildren, Scott, John and Brian; and one sister, Beth Miller of Lancaster.
Memorial services will be held Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Ridge Church of the Brethren, Shippensburg with the Rev. Leon Davis officiating. Following the memorial service, military honors will be conducted by the Honor Guard from the Oscar M. Hykes American Legion Post # 223, Shippensburg. Burial will be private. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the services in church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ridge Church of the Brethren, 1095 Ridge Rd., Shippensburg, PA 17257. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Feb. 26, 2019