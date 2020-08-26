1/
John DeMent
John DeMent

Chambersburg - On August 25th, 2020, John Edward (Big Ed) DeMent went to heaven to be with the lord. He was born December 16, 1940 the son of Frank and Nora (Roach) DeMent. He is survived by his wife, Peggy, 2 sons, Frank and wife Cindy of Edgewater, FL., William Watkins and wife Tammy of St. Thomas, PA., 4 daughters, Gail Riera and husband John and Patti Kennedy and husband, Dan both of New Smyrna Beach, FL., Sheila Firestein of Chevy Chase, MD., and Lisa Myers and husband, Jimmy of Seaford, VA. Also survived by 7 grandsons, 8 granddaughters and 1 great granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his Father, Frank and mother, Nora and a son John Watkins.

He was a Volunteer at the Kensington Fire Department, (Maryland) Station 5 for 13 years. He was a Plumber by trade and worked for Ronco Mechanical Contractors in Clinton, MD., until he retired in 2008.

Family and Friends may view him at Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, 725 Norland Avenue, Chambersburg, PA 17201 on Saturday, August 29th from 2:00pm-4:00pm. A graveside service will be held at Parklawn Memorial Park, 12800 Veirs Mill Road, Rockville, MD 20853 on Monday, August 31st at 2:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care and Hospice, 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17202. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.




Published in Public Opinion from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, LTD
725 Norland Avenue
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 267-2454
