John E. Baughman
Mechanicsburg - John E. Baughman, 83, of Mechanicsburg, PA, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 with his wife, Robin, by his side.
Born on October 20, 1936 in Chambersburg, PA, John was the son of the late John M. Baughman and Ruth G. (Washinger) Flora.
John was a graduate of Chambersburg Area Senior High School. He went on to receive his B.S. in Biology and his M.Ed. in Social Studies from Shippensburg University. John continued his education, receiving his Ph.D. in Government, Public Administration and Organizational Theory and at the same time his M.A. in Government and Public Administration from the University of Maryland.
John started his career as a classroom teacher and later department chair in the Chambersburg School District from 1967-1977. During this time (1975-1977), he served as a Councilman and then President of Chambersburg Borough Council. Notably, he was elected Council President with support from the opposing party. In 1977 he began his long and distinguished career with the Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA) in Harrisburg, spanning over 30 years, beginning as Agency Relations Liaison and concluding his tenure as Chief Lobbyist. John was once recognized as #30 on the "Power 50" list of Pennsylvania's 50 most politically influential personalities by PoliticsPA.com
. He was well respected on "the Hill." After retiring from PSEA, and not one to rest on his laurels, John became a Government Affairs Consultant taking on clients of his own over the years. Advocacy on behalf of others was a lifelong passion of John's. John was a US Navy veteran.
He was a member of the Camp Hill Presbyterian Church, a life member of the VFW in Chambersburg, and a former member of the West Shore Country Club. He was an avid student of history, enjoyed tennis, golf, and playing his guitar. John was known for his quick wit, charm, and unique sense of humor. Most of all he loved spending time with his friends and family.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Robin (Adams) Baughman; his son, Jonathan D. Baughman; his daughter, Pam L. Long and her husband Marty and his two grandchildren, Jack and Ryan Long.
A celebration of John's life has been postponed due to the current health crisis and limitations. Service and visitation times will be made public at a future date decided upon by the family. Myers-Harner Funeral & Cremation Services, Camp Hill, has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (owing to his son) or to the Humane Society of Harrisburg Area.