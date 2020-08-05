Robin and Family,

It was sad to hear of the passing of “John”. We know for certain that we never lose the people we love, even to death. He will continue to participate in every act, thought and decision you make. His love have left a permanent imprint in your heart and memories. Find comfort in knowing that your lives have been enriched by having John as a loving Husband and Father. In times like these, you must “Trust in the Lord with all our heart; and lean not to your own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge Jesus Christ, and He shall direct your path.”

We will keep you in our thoughts and prayers. God Bless.

Roberta Thompson

Friend