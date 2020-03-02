|
|
John F. Hockenberry, Jr.
Shippensburg - John F. Hockenberry, Jr., age 97, of Shippensburg, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Chambersburg Hospital. He was born February 21, 1923 in Newburg, the son of the late John F., Sr., and Carrie (Henderson) Hockenberry.
John retired from SKF Industries in Shippensburg after working for 22 years as an electrician. He enjoyed going to yard sales and auctions with his wife.
He is survived by two loving sons, Larry D. Hockenberry and his wife, Sharon and Jack E. Hockenberry and his wife, Sandy both of Shippensburg; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Violet M. (Lynch) Hockenberry who passed 2015. He was also preceded in death by his son, Ronald Hockenberry; grandson, Tyler Hockenberry; sisters, Anna Gipe and Margaret Varner and two brothers, Leroy and Harry Hockenberry.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Shippensburg. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, March 5 at Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Shippensburg with Pastor Marlin "Butch" Neil officiating. A Viewing will take place from 12:00 PM until time of services. Interment will be in Cleversburg Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in John's memory to , PO Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693. Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020