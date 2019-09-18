|
John Finamore
Waynesboro - John Robert Finamore , 93, of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania and formerly of Fayetteville, passed away September 16, 2019 at Quincy Village. He was born on February 28, 1926 in Lowellville, Ohio to Vito and Rose (Morocco) Finamore. He was a Navy Veteran of WW II. For over 30 years he had worked for Western Auto, serving as a Regional Sales Manager. He is a member of St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church in Orrtanna, PA.
He is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Irene Dunchak Finamore and their four children; Karen F. (wife of Michael) Drought of Ferandina Beach, Fl, Carl R. (husband of Beverly) Finamore of Parker, CO, John Finamore of Aurora, CO, and Michael W. (husband of Charlene) Finamore of Hartford, NC. John has four grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Alfred and Patrick.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted Thursday Sept. 19th at 11:00 AM at St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church with Rev. Dominic M. DiBiccaro officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday morning from 9:00 till 10:00 AM at the Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Chambersburg. Interment will follow the Mass in the adjoining church cemetery. The family requests the omission of flowers and asks that memorial donations be made to the . Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Sept. 18, 2019