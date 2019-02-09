|
John Frey
Fort Loudon - John I. Frey, 91, of Ft. Loudon, passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at the Chambersburg Hospital.
Born February 19, 1927 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late John and Ella Vinson Frey.
Raised in Milton Wright Memorial Home in Chambersburg, John enlisted in the Navy at age 17. He served during WWII aboard merchant ships all over the world, five of which were attacked. John married Felice Quaratella Frey, in 1951 who passed away in 1978. In 1983, he married Paula Hazen.
Following his service time, he worked in retail positions in Rhode Island, purchased Jifreys in Ft. Loudon in 1988, running it briefly as a grocery store and until 2013, as a gift shop alongside his wife, Paula. Before retiring, he worked for Advantage Sales and Marketing, a California Company, setting and resetting stores. He retired at age 87.
John was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Chambersburg and served as an Acolyte.
Surviving family include his wife, Paula Frey, children: Jeremy Frey of AZ, Lori Havens (Hank) of RI, Terry Shea of CT, Timothy Havens (Tara) of ME, grandchildren: Brittany Muche (Michael), Gabriella Shea (Russell), and a great grandson, Finnian Dodge, and a brother Leslie Frey (Meda) of CO.
John is preceded in death by his siblings, Bill and Thelma Frey.
His wife, children and the church were the joys of his life and theirs, and he lived for Jesus first, others second, followed by himself.
A memorial service will be held in Chambersburg at Trinity Episcopal Church 11:00 AM on Saturday February 23, 2019, followed by a reception in the social hall. Reverend Carenda Baker, rector of Trinity Episcopal Church will be officiating along with Reverend Richard Randall. John's ashes will be interred at Trinity.
Arrangements by Lininger-Fries Funeral Home
Published in Public Opinion on Feb. 9, 2019