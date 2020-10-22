John "Fil" Graff, Jr.
St. Thomas - John "Fil" Filson Graff, 82, of St. Thomas, PA passed away October 21, 2020 at the Chambersburg Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born on February 9, 1938 in Long Island, NY to the late John Filson Graff, Sr. and Mildred Millar Graff.
Fil was very active in The Boy Scouts in his youth. He retired from the Chinet Company after more then 25 years of service, which was highlighted by achieving several package design patents. After retirement he ran multiple antique businesses. He became an internationally known researcher and restorer of Aladdin and other kerosene lamps.
Fil is survived by wife of 55 years, Roberta Hershey Graff and his son, David Scott Graff (wife, Christina.) In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son John Filson Graff III and his sister Karen Thompson.
Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Ltd. of Chambersburg has been entrusted with his care. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.