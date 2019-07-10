|
|
John H. Davis
Chambersburg - John H. Davis, 83, of Chambersburg, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Harrisburg Hospital.
He was born December 25, 1935, in Chambersburg; he was the son of the late Luther M. and C. Mae (Sword) Davis; and preceded in death by his daughter, Crystal Ann Helman; a sister, Mabel Alleman; and brother, Garnet Davis.
Surviving are two daughters, Sue L. Bivens (Douglas), of Hagerstown, MD and Kimberly K. Jenkins (James Jr), of Chambersburg; 6 grandchildren, Caprice M. Martin, Tyler A. Bivens, William Jon "BJ" Helman, Jalen M. Scott, Jarren M. Jenkins and Kamden M. Jenkins; 2 sisters, Hazel Bernecker and Helen Thomas; and long time close friend Helen (Jones) Stewart.
John was a retired diesel mechanic, retiring from Letterkenny Army Depot and Rife Motor Co. He was also a US Army veteran of the Korean War.
He was a lifetime member of Moose Lodge 842; American Legion Post 0606; Amvets Post 224; and The Chambersburg Rod & Gun Club.
A viewing will be held from 10:00 AM followed by the Funeral Service at 12:00 PM Monday, July 15, 2019 in the Robert Hendricks Funeral Home, 3218 Philadelphia Ave, Chambersburg. Burial will be in Parklawns Memorial Gardens, Chambersburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans
Published in Public Opinion on July 10, 2019