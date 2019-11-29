Services
John H. Friese

John H. Friese Obituary
John H. Friese

Shippensburg - John H. Friese, 89, of Shippensburg, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019, at Menno Haven.

He was born in 1930 in Letterkenny Township, Franklin County. John was a son of the late Walter H. and Ethel D. Forrester Friese.

He was a member of the Mongul United Brethren Church and the Shippensburg Fish & Game Association. John retired from General Castings in Shippensburg.

He is survived by his wife Janet L. Wenger Friese; two daughters, Louise A. (Gary) Carlson of Williamsburg, VA, and Verda J. Henry of Hagerstown, MD; one brother, Merle H. Friese of Shippensburg; 7 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Shippensburg. Officiating will be Pastor Arthur Page. Burial will be in the Spring Hill Cemetery. A viewing will be held Monday evening from 6-8 p.m. in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care & Hospice, 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17202 or www.spiritrustlutheranhomecare.org.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
