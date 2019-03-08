|
John Harvey Shields
Scotland - John Harvey Shields, age 88, of Scotland, PA, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born in Shippensburg on October 12, 1930, he was the son of the late John Orville Shields and Pearl Laura Coleman Shields.
Known as John by his co-workers, he worked in the construction industry as a heavy equipment operator. He was a life member of 65 years in Local 66 of the International Union of Operating Engineers.
He was known as Harvey to family and friends. As an avid hunter and fisherman, Harvey's greatest joy in life was with family sharing his love of the outdoors. He enjoyed flounder fishing in Chincoteague, VA where he had a summer home for 20 years. As a hobby, he enjoyed woodworking building kitchen cabinets and gun cabinets for relatives.
He was known as Pappy to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren who loved tractor rides at the family home.
Surviving is his beloved wife of 66 years, Catherine H. Shields whom he married on Valentine's Day on February 14, 1953; two children, Woodrow R. Shields of Silver Spring, MD and Christine R. Shields of Biglerville; two grandchildren, William J. Shields and Leslie A. Melton; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Edna R. Stine of Shippensburg; and dozens of nieces and nephews, all of whom will miss him greatly.
A memorial service for a Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date. Interment at the Cashtown Cemetery will be private. Online condolences may be offered on John Harvey's Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 8, 2019