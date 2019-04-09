|
|
John "Grubby" Hill Jr.
Mercersburg - John D. "Grubby" Hill, Jr., 86, of Mercersburg, died April 4, 2019 at Menno Haven, Chambersburg.
Born April 28, 1932, at Chambersburg, he was a son of the late John D. Sr., and Maude Ensminger Hill.
He was a 1950 graduate of Lemasters High School. Grubby was selected as a pitcher in the 1950 major league baseball draft, by the Philadelphia Athletics.
A stone mason for 42 years, he worked for his father in the family business, and later for Jim Shelly. He retired from Rockwell Construction in 1995. Grubby was a part time security officer for Tuscarora School District for 32 years.
An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fly fishing. He enjoyed tying his own flys and conducted fly fishing seminars.
Grubby was a member of Carrick United Methodist Church. Other memberships include SAL of Post 606 Ft. Loudon, NRA, and National Wild Turkey Federation. Grubby liked cutting wood, the outdoors, and attending sporting events at James Buchanan.
He provided wonderful care for his late wife, Virginia A. "Dutie" (Ommert) Hill, who died August 16, 2011.
Surviving family include a daughter, Kimberly A. & husband William Rotz, of Ft. Loudon, two sons, Shawn D. & wife Mindy Hill of Ft. Loudon and Kriss D. & wife Karen Hill of Shippensburg. Companion and friend, Martha Heinbaugh Shelly. Two grandchildren, Jason Weikel and Michael "Tanner" & wife Mariah Hill, three step grandchildren, Angela Rotz, William Dennis & wife Stephanie Rotz, and Scott & wife Laura Adkins, ten step great grandchildren, Arielle, Kyler, Will, Morgan, Jacob, Isabella, Kacey, Natalie, Miley, and Lala. Preceded in death by a sister, Darlene Hill Keefer.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday April 13, 2019 at Trinity United Church of Christ, 129 East Seminary St., Mercersburg, with Reverend Robert Mentzer officiating. Private interment at Spring Grove Cemetery, Lemasters.
Visitation one hour prior to the service Saturday at the church. No public viewing.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to TWEP, P. O. Box 97, Mercersburg, PA 17236
The family would like to give their heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the caring staff at Menno Haven for their care of Grubby.
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 9, 2019