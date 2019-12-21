|
John J. Hornbaker
Fort Loudon - John J. Hornbaker, 88, of Ft. Loudon, died on Thursday, December 19, 2019 as a result of a motor vehicle accident on U.S. Route 30 in Peters Township.
Born on December 30, 1930 in Clay Hill, PA, John was a son of the late Guy M. Hornbaker and Florence A. Hoover Hornbaker. A U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict, he owned and operated his own business, John J. Hornbaker Plumbing & Heating, for many years. He was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ in Ft. Loudon, where enjoyed volunteering his time and efforts, and he was a former member of First Lutheran Church in Chambersburg.
He is survived by his wife, Roseline "Rosie" (Williamson) Shives, whom he married on June 22, 2000; two children Holly L. Draper (Richard Moon) of St. David, AZ and Eric (Erica) Hornbaker of Chambersburg; brother Paul Hornbaker of Chambersburg; sister Janet (Jack) Stewart of Shippensburg; step-son Gary (Cheryl) Shives of Chambersburg; daughter-in-law Connie Shives of Chambersburg; and two grandchildren, Lajawyn R. and Colby K. Hornbaker. He was preceded in death by his first two wives and a stepson, Ronald Shives.
His funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, December 27, 2019 in the chapel of the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home 333 Falling Spring Road Chambersburg, with Rev. Marleen Shepherd officiating. Interment will follow in Parklawns Memorial Gardens, where members of the Charles Nitterhouse VFW Post 1599 Honor Guard will conduct military graveside honors. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6:00- 8:00 pm on Thursday and one hour prior to the service on Friday. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Church of Christ 13189 Main St. Ft. Loudon, PA 17224. Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019