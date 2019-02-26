Services
Chambersburg - John Kenneth Shoap, 96, of Chambersburg, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Chambersburg Hospital.

Born Wednesday, August 16, 1922 in Shippensburg, he was a son of the late Leslie D. and Hazel V. Diller Shoap.

Ken was a graduate of the Shippensburg Area Senior High School. He was a United States Army Veteran serving in WWII.

He retired as the Executive Vice President, Corporate Secretary, Treasurer and Director of the Beistle Company in Shippensburg. He was past President of the Shippensburg School Board, and the Chamber of Commerce.

Ken was formerly on the Board of Directors at the First National Bank of Shippensburg. He was a member B.P.O. Elks Lodge # 600 Chambersburg, and the Durff-Kuhn VFW Post #6168, Shippensburg.

Surviving are two sons, Kenneth E. (wife Vicki) Shoap, Lurgan, and Richard L. (wife Patricia) Shoap, Chambersburg; two grandchildren, Lindsey E. (husband Jessy) Ringquist, Gettysburg, and Matthew B. Shoap, Chambersburg; one sister in-law, Margaret Shoap, Lakeland, FL.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Elizabeth F. Shoap who passed away February 13, 2019; and two brothers, L. Richard and Donald R. Shoap.

Funeral services will be held Monday, March 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Presbyterian Church of Shippensburg, with the Rev. Michael K. Miller officiating. Burial will be in Spring Hill cemetery with Military Honors conducted by the Oscar M. Hykes American Legion Post # 223 Minuteman. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Presbyterian Church of Shippensburg, 12 South Prince Street, Shippensburg, PA 17257 or to the Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, 5051 Letterkenny Road, Chambersburg, PA 17201.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Feb. 26, 2019
