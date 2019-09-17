|
|
John Lawrence "Larry" Shinham
State College - John Lawrence "Larry" Shinham, 76, of State College, died Saturday, September 14, 2019, at home.
Born April 24, 1943, in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late John William and the late Bernadine Finnegan Shinham. On May 14, 1966 he married Sandra Kay Rayner Shinham, who survives.
He is also survived by two children, John Christopher "Chris" Shinham and his wife, Jenay R. Robert, of Bellefonte, and Lisa Shenk and her husband John, of State College; a sister, Sister Kaye Shinham, SSJ, of Wilmington, DE; five grandchildren, Sylvia, Gabrielle, Cassandra, Katherine, Toria, and two great-grandchildren, Raelyn and Mikayla.
John served in the US Navy, on the USS Long Beach and was part of the first Nuclear Task Force along with the USS Enterprise in 1965. He graduated from Greencastle Antrim High School of Greencastle,PA in 1961 and from Penn State with a Bachelor's in Accounting in 1969. He worked as a CPA for S.D. Leisdorf & Co. in NYC; Joe Taricani; Shinham, Leoniak, and Bair CPA's, and completed his career at Microdata as the Director of Tax and Accounting.
He was a member of Our Lady of Victory and was a Knights of Columbus 4th degree. He was a member of the State College Elks BPOE 1600, the American Legion, was a founding member of the Sunrise Kiwanis, as well as a founding member of the PSU Veterans Fraternity.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 5-8 pm at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton St., State College.
Memorial service will be Friday, September 20, 2019 at 2 pm at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 820 Westerly Parkway, State College.
Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Our Lady of Victory, the State College Food Bank, 1321 S. Atherton St., State College PA 16801, or Centre Volunteers in Medicine, 2520 Green Tech Dr., Unit D, State College PA 16803 and Bob perks Fund at bobperksfund.org/donate
Published in Public Opinion on Sept. 17, 2019