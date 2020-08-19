John Louis Bahnweg



Carlisle - John Louis Bahnweg, 78, of Carlisle, PA passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Penn State Hershey Medical Center.



Born July 8, 1942 in Manhattan, NY he was the son of John and Elizabeth Bahnweg.



John served in the US Air Force traveling and seeing the world. He retired from the Military in 1988 after serving for 27 years. He retired as a SMSGT and received numerous medals and commendations during his service; as well as working for the Joint Chiefs of Staff. John continued to serve by going to work for the State of Pennsylvania, in their Emergency Management division. He worked in many roles during his 23 years with Pennsylvania Emergency Management (PEMA). He served a major role in directing PEMA during the 9/11 crisis.



While not working, John loved playing golf, and spending time with family and friends. He was always the life of the party.



John is survived by his son Christopher Bahnweg and his wife Dorothy, of Camp Hill, PA; his daughter Paige Bahnweg of Carlisle, PA; four grandchildren, Alstun, Alivia and Anna, of Carlisle, PA, and Christian of Columbia, MD. John is also survived by three sisters, June Moran, of Austin, TX, Margaret Mulaski, of Swoyersville, PA, and Grace Gilhooley, of Uniondale, PA.



In addition to his parents John was preceded in death by his wife Patricia Ann (McMahon) Bahnweg who passed in 2012.



Due to Covid-19 restrictions all services will be private. A private burial with Military Honors will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made in John's honor to Safe Harbor Homeless Shelter, 102 W High St, Carlisle, PA 17013.









