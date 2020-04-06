|
John M. Oyler
Chambersburg - John M. Oyler, 70, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Friday evening, April 3, 2020 in the emergency room of Chambersburg Hospital. Born July 20, 1949 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late Geyer "Perk" and Dorothea Kimple Oyler. John was a 1967 graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior High School and went on to receive a Bachelor's Degree in Marine Biology from Shippensburg University. He had been employed at Chambersburg Beverage as a truck driver and later as the manager of their retail sales store. He also worked in retail sales in the tool department at Sears. After his retirement, he enjoyed working as a cashier at Wal-Mart. John was a member of Burt J. Asper Post 46 American Legion, the Marine Corps League, and the Veterans of Vietnam War Post 41, all in Chambersburg. He enjoyed playing Bridge and loved spending time outside hunting, gardening, golfing, watching wildlife, and fishing with his grandson.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah Perry Oyler, whom he married October 27, 1973; his son, Jason (Rebecca) Oyler of Camp Hill; his daughter, Andrea Fahnestock (Don) of Mechanicsburg; and three grandchildren, Joshua and Ainsley Oyler, and Sofia Fahnestock. He is also survived by his sister, MaryAnne Gladden; his niece, Kimberly Gladden; and great-nieces Daryn and Kimari Glasgow, all of Chambersburg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Mary Sue, and a son, Joshua Michael.
Services will be private, but the family will plan a memorial service at a later date.
Memorial contributions in John's memory may be made to Autism Speaks at www.autismspeaks.org.
Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.
Published in Public Opinion from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020