John McDowell Sharpe IV
Chambersburg - John McD. Sharpe, Jr. passed peaceably into eternal life on November 3, 2020. A Chambersburg native, John lived within the Chambersburg area all of his life except for years at Phillips Academy at Andover, MA., the Army, Princeton University class of 1952, and University of Pennsylvania Law School class of 1955. He marveled at his role as the fourth generation in a line of Chambersburg attorneys dating back to 1851, with his son, Jack (Renee), joining him at the Sharpe & Sharpe law firm for 28 years, and then his grandson Alex joining after his retirement. He and his wife, Marilyn (Lynn) Malkemes Sharpe, the love of his life, whom he married in 1951, have two other children, Peter (Curtina) and Betsey McMahon (Jim). He also is survived by five grandchildren, Jessica, Alex, Josh (Diana), Drew (Allison) and Meghan, a niece, Jenny Hoover (John), and a special nephew Peter Malkemes (Susan), who lived with him from age 8,. He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, John McD. Sharpe III and Elizabeth Reisner Sharpe, and his sister Rachel Mackling. John loved family, and he was deeply devoted to his children, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, and all their spouses, as well as his wife's family.
John also loved his hometown and wanted it to be a great place to live, evidenced by his involvement in community activities during his fifty-eight-year legal career. He served as Mayor of Chambersburg, President of the Chamber of Commerce, Secretary and President of the Franklin County Bar Association, 1964's Centennial-Bicentennial Celebration Chairman , United Way Chairman, and many other committees and boards including the YMCA. He was President of Downtowners, Inc. Chambersburg, a non-profit company which bought, rehabilitated, and sold buildings to help upgrade the business section on Main Street. He also served as President of the Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter for a five year stint following the "Save the Shelter" effort in 1994; he served over forty years on the Salvation Army Advisory Board, and was VP of the Cumberland Valley Chamber Players He was a member of the Distribution Committees of the Franklin County Foundation and the Greater Harrisburg Foundation. He relished his service as the solicitor for the Chambersburg Area Development Corporation, Franklin County Area Development Corporation and Franklin County Industrial Development Authority. As mayor, he promoted the relationship with Gotemba, Japan as a sister city, visiting Japan several times and regularly hosting Gotemba visitors.
John loved the Lord and manifested that by his active role in the life of the Presbyterian Church of the Falling Spring. He served as Trustee, Elder, Sunday School superintendent and teacher, as well as Confirmation class leader and teacher for decades. He volunteered at the church's community dinner for several years and served by teaching people to read, which he always viewed as Christian service. At his death, he was one of the longest tenured members of the church, having held membership for over 80 years. Apart from his service, he faithfully attended every Sunday he was in town, until his move to the Menno Haven community, where he became a familiar presence at worship.
He will be laid to rest at a private graveside service on December 5, 2020, but his wishes for a memorial service and "big party" celebratory reception will be honored when concerns about social distancing can be better addressed. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory may be made to the Presbyterian Church of the Falling Spring or to a Chambersburg charity of the donor's choice
.