John Michael Orsega
Fayetteville, PA - John Michael Orsega, age 81, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. He was the devoted husband for 59 years to Karen L. Orsega; he is also survived by two daughters, two sons, eight grandchildren, and three brothers. He believed himself to be "an anachronism whose time had come." Services are private. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. Online condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020