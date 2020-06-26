John P. Weyman
1945 - 2020
John P. Weyman

Frederick, MD - John Paul Weyman, 75, of Frederick, Maryland, previously of Upper Strasburg, Pennsylvania, went to the arms of his loving Lord June 25, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born April 28, 1945, in Ashland, Pennsylvania to Elmer and Anna Clews. He was raised from infancy by Joseph and Clara Weyman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Josef Weyman, Walter Clews, Robert Clews, and Eugene Clews. He is survived by two sisters, Shirley Clements, Louise Shutter, and brother Ralph (Kathleen) Clews, all of Lebanon, Pennsylvania. John graduated from Ashland High school then attended Lancaster Bible College, Calvary Bible College (Kansas City, MO), and Columbia International University (Columbia, SC). While attending Lancaster Bible College, John met the woman with whom he would serve The Lord with for the rest of his life, Ruth Franklin. On August 5, 1967 he married his sweetheart Ruth. Surviving are three children, Joy Bishop (Stephen) North Carolina, Lydia Holcomb (Fred) Alaska and Joseph Weyman (Sandra) Frederick, MD along with his nine treasured grandchildren, Wesley Bishop (Cheyenne), Sarah Bishop Darnell (Aaron), Isaac Holcomb, Caleb Holcomb, Josiah Holcomb, Gabriel Holcomb, Levi Holcomb, Samuel Weyman, and Clara Weyman. John spent several decades serving as Pastor of various churches including Grace Bible Church, Tyrone, PA; Faith Chapel Independent Bible Church, Carlisle, PA and Upper Strasburg Bible Church. John's greatest joy in life was leading home Bible Studies which he continued through the last week of his life. John was elected as District Court Judge in Franklin County for 12 years. There again he cared about the people he served. John was a person who loved people and quickly started conversations with anyone he met. His last few years of retirement were spent enjoying his friends at the Upper Strasburg Senior Center where he loved to play dominoes. John lived a legacy of Faith, leading his family in The Lord, and paving the way for a life filled with love. Due to concerns regarding Covid-19, John's funeral service will be privately held on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., Shippensburg. Pastor Dwight Munson and his son-in-law, Pastor Stephen Bishop, will officiate. John will be laid to rest in the Emanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery, Upper Strasburg. Viewing will be one hour prior to the service on Sunday, at the funeral home. Those in attendance are asked to observe the recommendations pertaining to reducing the potential spread of Covid-19; wearing masks, hand sanitizing, and social distancing as much as is possible. Memorial contributions may be made to the Upper Strasburg Bible Church at P.O. Box 124 Upper Strasburg, PA 17265.Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.






Published in Public Opinion from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Viewing
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home, Inc.
JUN
28
Funeral service
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home, Inc.
112 West King Street
Shippensburg, PA 17257
(717) 532-2211
