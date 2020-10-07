1/1
John Parsons "Jay" Hunter
John "Jay" Parsons Hunter

Fayetteville, PA - John "Jay" Parsons Hunter, age 77, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born October 18, 1942, in Orange, NJ he was the son of the late Warren L. and Janet Bush Hunter.

Jay was a 1964 graduate of Transylvania University in Lexington, KY. He worked as an underwriter for State Farm Insurance, retiring in 2003 after 36 years. Jay was a member of Central Club, Deer Lake Club, where he served on the board, SNAP where he served as a Past President, the Harmony Singers, Church Council, the former GO Club, and Delta Sigma Phi. He enjoyed family, golf, gardening, sailing, and traveling.

Surviving is his wife, Dorothy H. Hunter, whom he married on August 24, 1968; two daughters, Lisa Haas (husband Stephen) of Enola, PA and Lori Lindenberger (husband Tom) of Lancaster, PA; two step-grandchildren, Cody and Mackenzie Haas, a niece, Deb Aschmann (husband Andy),and a sister in law, Phyllis Hunter, wife of his late brother, Dean C. Hunter of FL.

A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 11 AM at Solomon's Lutheran Church, 4856 Wayne Rd, Chambersburg, PA 17202, where Pastor William B. Nienstedt will officiate. The family will receive friends at the above church and address one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603. Online condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.






Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 7 to Oct. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
