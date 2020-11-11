John Paul Lamberson, Jr.
Fayetteville - John Paul Lamberson, Jr., 69, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at Kremmling, CO.
Born October 31, 1951 in Hagerstown, MD, he was the son of the late John Paul Lamberson and Helen Elizabeth (Litton) Lamberson.
John was a graduate of South Hagerstown High School. He had attended University of Maryland. He was employed by North American Van Lines.
John is survived by his partner, Robin Carmello; three children, Lester Carmello, Jr., Abel Carmello, and Brittany Stauder; one sister, Mary Sanner and husband, Jim; nine grandchildren; and three nephews, Wesley Sanner, Kevin Sanner, and Peter Manis.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Vivian K. Manis.
The funeral service will be held 10am on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Minnich Funeral Home, 415 E. Wilson Blvd., Hagerstown, MD. Pastor William Divelbiss will officiate. Masks and social distancing will be required.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, from 6-8pm.
Online condolences are accepted at www.minnichfh.com
.