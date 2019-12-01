|
John "Jack" Phillippy
Greencastle - John S. "Jack" Phillippy, age 88 of Greencastle, PA died Thursday evening November 28, 2019 at Providence Place of Chambersburg.
Born December 22, 1930 in Antrim Township, Franklin County, PA, he was the son of the late J. Harold and Margaret Louise (Eshleman ) Phillippy. He married his wife, Nadine Elizabeth (Wolfe) Phillippy on August 27, 1955. She died on September 11, 2010.
Jack was employed in sales for 52 years at Steffey and Findlay Inc. of Hagerstown retiring in 2008. He graduated in 1948 from Greencastle High School and served in the US Army during the Korean War.
He was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church of Greencastle, member and past president of the Exchange Club of Hagerstown, life member of the Greencastle V.F.W. and a member of the Home Builders Association of Washington County, MD. Jack's hobbies included woodworking and photography.
Surviving family are one son John H. Phillippy and wife Torncee of Greencastle; two grandsons, John C. Phillippy and wife Brittany of Waynesboro, Jared C. Phillippy and wife Sara of Chambersburg, four great-grandchildren, Jonathan, Emma, Colton and Caden.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a sister Janet Phillippy in 2014.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday December 4 at 11:00 AM from the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home 45 S. Carlisle St. Greencastle with Pastor Barbara Barry officiating. Burial will be in the Cedar Hill Cemetery Greencastle. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday evening from 6 - 8 P.M. Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to the Trinity Lutheran Church 1186 Jason Dr. Greencastle, PA 17225 or to SpirTrust Lutheran Home Care and Hospice 2700 Luther Dr. Chambersburg, PA 17202. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com
Published in Public Opinion from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019