|
|
John R. Fahnestock
Chambersburg, PA - John R. Fahnestock, 85, of Chambersburg, passed away on March 15, 2019, at Menno Haven. Born September 30, 1933, in Scotland, PA, he was the son of the late Wayne and Hazel Fahnestock.
A U.S. Army veteran John served honorably from 1953 to 1955. John was previously employed by the former Scotland School for Veterans' Children for 25 years. He was a member of the Marine Corps League and the American Legion Post 46, both in Chambersburg, PA.
Surviving are his two daughters, Pamela J. Leonard (husband Dave) of Chambersburg and Sherry L. Stenger (husband Steve) of Chambersburg, three grandchildren, four great grandchildren and a brother, Donald Fahnestock of Jacksonville, Florida.
At John's request there will be no services. Interment will be private in Norland Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in his name to SpiritTrust Lutheran Life, 840 5th Ave., Chambersburg, PA 17201.
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 19, 2019