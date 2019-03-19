Services
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
Resources
More Obituaries for John Fahnestock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John R. Fahnestock


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John R. Fahnestock Obituary
John R. Fahnestock

Chambersburg, PA - John R. Fahnestock, 85, of Chambersburg, passed away on March 15, 2019, at Menno Haven. Born September 30, 1933, in Scotland, PA, he was the son of the late Wayne and Hazel Fahnestock.

A U.S. Army veteran John served honorably from 1953 to 1955. John was previously employed by the former Scotland School for Veterans' Children for 25 years. He was a member of the Marine Corps League and the American Legion Post 46, both in Chambersburg, PA.

Surviving are his two daughters, Pamela J. Leonard (husband Dave) of Chambersburg and Sherry L. Stenger (husband Steve) of Chambersburg, three grandchildren, four great grandchildren and a brother, Donald Fahnestock of Jacksonville, Florida.

At John's request there will be no services. Interment will be private in Norland Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in his name to SpiritTrust Lutheran Life, 840 5th Ave., Chambersburg, PA 17201.
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now