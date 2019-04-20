|
|
John R. Hartley
Chambersburg - John R. "Jack" Hartley, 95, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Friday evening, April 12, 2019 at Chambers Pointe Nursing Center. Born June 24, 1923 in Philipsburg, PA, he was a son of the late John C. and Annie E. Clark Hartley. He was a 1941 graduate of the Philipsburg High School and went on to earn a degree from the DuBois Business College. From 1942-1945 Mr. Hartley served as a Sergeant with the US Air Force, 22nd Reclamation and Repair Squadron in the European Theatre of Operations and was awarded the European-African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, Good Conduct Medal, American Campaign Medal, and the WWII Victory Medal. He graduated from the Aviation Institute of Technology as an aircraft and engine mechanic. A CPA, Mr. Hartley was employed as the Chief Financial Officer at Chambersburg Hospital from 1974 until his retirement in 1988. He was an active member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Chambersburg and was a member of North Star Lodge #241 F&AM in Warren, PA; the Coudersport Consistory; the American Institute of CPAs; and the Pennsylvania Institute of CPAs.
He is survived by his wife, Kathryn L. Schoch Hartley, whom he married September 17, 1950; several nieces and nephews, Bette Lou Reichard (Edward) of Pittsburgh, Dorothy Johnson (Charles) of Philipsburg, Timothy Sankey (Jean) of Osceola Mills, and Dorene Mathis (Lonnie) of Albany, GA; and numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Edward; five sisters, Ethel, Laura, Olive, Emily, and Dorothy; several nieces; and one nephew.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at St. Paul United Methodist Church, Chambersburg, PA. Rev. John Kratz will officiate. Military honors will be presented by members of the Charles Nitterhouse Post 1599 VFW Honor Guard. The family will receive friends immediately following the service on Wednesday at the church. Interment will be at a later date in Philipsburg Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to his special faithful caregivers from Menno Haven at home, Bonnie, Barb, Joyce, Linda, Michelle, and Connie; his nurses from SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care and Hospice, Joan, Barb, and Donna; and the staff at Chambers Pointe Nursing Center.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church, 750 Norland Avenue or to Chambersburg Hospital, 112 North Seventh Street, both in Chambersburg, PA 17201.
Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 20, 2019