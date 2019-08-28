|
|
John Ross
Shippensburg - John Edward Ross Sr. , 82, of Shippensburg, Pennsylvania passed away August 25, 2019 at Shippensburg Health Care Center. He was born on January 28, 1937 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Lee and Madeline (Suders) Ross. He had worked in maintenance for the Stanley Company, Gibbles, Wilson College and Witmer Implements. He enjoyed country music and gospel music, public sales and farming. He had been a member of Salem United Brethren in Christ Church and then joined the Orrstown United Brethren Church.
He is survived by his five children: Patricia A. Lautsbaugh of Chambersburg, David E. (husband of Cindy) Ross of Carlisle, Bonnie J. (wife of Robert) Davis of Chambersburg, Steven L. (husband of Jodi) Ross of Chambersburg, and John E. (husband of Jennifer) Ross Jr. of Shippensburg. He has nine grandchildren: Brandon Ross, Corey Ross, Jeremy Ross, Darren Kimple, Lydia Kovach, Jacob Kovach, Nathan Ross, Taylor Ross and Aaron Ross and nine great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Edith Hassler of Cedar Edge, CO.. and Richard Ross of Chambersburg, PA. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Jeanne in 2002, a brother, Earl Ross, and a son-in-law, Ronn Lautsbaugh.
Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday Sept. 3, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Chambersburg with the Rev. Ken Williamson officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 till 1:00 on Tuesday. Interment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Gardens, Chambersburg. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com. Memorial contributions may be sent to Orrstown United Brethren Church, 3689 Orrstown Road, Orrstown, PA 17244.
Published in Public Opinion on Aug. 28, 2019