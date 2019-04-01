Services
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Two Top Fellowship Church
13743 Fort Loudon Rd.
Mercersburg, PA
View Map
Greencastle - John J. Shatzer, age 81 of Greencastle, PA died Sunday afternoon March 24, 2019.

Born August 9, 1937 in St. Thomas, PA, he was the son of the late Jacob Willis and Leona May (Angle) Shatzer. He married his wife Jacqueline "Jackie" (White ) Shatzer on February 1, 1958 in Shreveport, LA.

John retired after 40 years as a car salesman with the former Hicks Chevrolet of Greencastle. He was an avid stock market investor, loved hunting, archery and spending time with his family. He was a member of the Two Top Fellowship Church near Mercersburg, life member of the Greencastle Sportsman Association and a member of the Harry D. Zeigler V.F.W. Post #6319 of Greencastle.

John was a 1955 graduate of James Buchanan High School in Mercersburg and served in the US Air Force from 1955 - 1960.

Surviving family in addition to his wife of 61 years are three daughters Lisa Kline and husband Larry of Greencastle, Gwyn McCleary and husband Brad of Chambersburg, Susan G. Mills and husband Tom of Greencastle; seven grandchildren, Jesse, Kraig, Kelli, Kurtis, Sara, Blake, Taylor; five great-grandchildren, Alexandra, Harper, Brock, Easton, Aubree; three sisters, Betty Funk, Leona Sipes and Shirley Nelling, all of Mercersburg.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday April 6 at 2:00 PM at the Two Top Fellowship Church 13743 Fort Loudon Rd. Mercersburg, PA with Pastor Ronnie Martin officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday evening, April 5 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home, 45 S. Carlisle St. Greencastle. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Liam's League, 101 South Queen St. Shippensburg, PA 17257. Online condolences may be expressed www.zimmermanfh.com
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 1, 2019
