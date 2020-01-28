|
|
John Swanger
Chambersburg - John Earl Swanger, 79, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born July 19, 1940, he was a son of the late Charles Edgar and Cecelia Millhouse Swanger.
John was a 1958 graduate of CASHS. He served honorably in the US Airforce. He was employed as a cost accountant with American Can and more recently James River until his retirement. He then worked at Dice's Tire for 10 years. John was a member of Park Avenue United Methodist Church for 56 years where he served on several boards and committees and also in the church choir. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and wood cutting. Earlier in his life he enjoyed playing baseball, softball and bowling.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Elaine Stine Swanger, whom he married on March 2, 1963; three children, Anita Patterson (George) of Aiken, SC, Adair Pagnotta (Francis, Jr.) of Chambersburg, and Beth Vassallo (Daniel Domenick) of Waynesboro; four grandchildren, G. Aaron Patterson (Rachel) of Highland Falls, NY, Seth Patterson (Jasmine) of Dallas, GA, Chandler Pagnotta of Chambersburg, and Laurel Mann of Waynesboro; three great grandchildren, Connor, Alaric and Grayson; and five siblings, Donald Swanger, Gerald Swanger, Richard Swanger, Janet Derrick, and Dale Swanger. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by four siblings, Wayne Swanger, Floyd Swanger, Phyllis Kirby and Harry "Sonny" Swanger.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Park Avenue United Methodist Church, 125 Park Avenue, Chambersburg, PA 17201. Rev. Layne Miller will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 150 Monument Road, Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004. Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Chambersburg, PA. Online condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020