John "Bill" W. Davis
Shippensburg - John "Bill" W. Davis, age 77, of Shippensburg, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Chambersburg Hospital. He was born March 10, 1943 in Shippensburg, as the son of the late John Ebbert and Martha J. (Van Scyoc) Davis.
Bill graduated in the Class of 1961 from Shippensburg High School. Immediately after graduation, Bill served for four years as a Paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division of the Army. He trained in Fort Dix, New Jersey and was then stationed in Fort Bragg, North Carolina. When he got out of the service, he then worked for Letterkenny Army Depot, Penn Dot, Cuisine in Newville and Tower City Gas Station in Mechanicsburg. Bill was a member of Care and Share Blind Club in Carlisle, Newville American Legion Post# 421, Shippensburg VFW, Golden Age Club, Senior Citizens Club, Group #1 in Orrstown, AMVETS Post# 274 in Carlisle. In his spare time, Bill enjoyed reading, watching his collection of 130 John Wayne movies and watching the Lone Ranger.
Bill is survived by his loving companion of 37 years, Mary Ann (Rife) Worthington of Shippensburg; sister, Cathrine L. (Thomas, III) Graham of Shippensburg; step-daughter, Karen (Rodney) Scott; two grandchildren, Steven McCoy and Jeydon McCoy and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two sisters, Linda F. Beam and Shelva J. Golden and step-daughter, Laura K. Worthington.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Shippensburg. Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 PM on Thursday, December 10 at Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, 51 Asper Dr., Shippensburg with Pastor John Culbertson officiating. A Viewing will be held on Thursday from 9:30 AM until time of services. After services, there will be a procession to Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In addition to flowers, contributions may be made in Bill's memory to the funeral home to help defray the cost of funeral expenses. Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com
