Dr. John W. Fague
Shippensburg - Dr. John W. Fague, 95, of Shippensburg passed away the morning of Monday, November 23, 2020 at his home. He was born Saturday, April 4, 1925 in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Charles and Dorothy (Cruser) Fague. Dr. Fague graduated from the Pennsylvania State College and went on to complete his studies at the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary, graduating in 1951. He practiced veterinary medicine in the Shippensburg area since 1951. Dr. Fague was a trustee at the Shippensburg Public Library, Shippensburg Historical Society, and the Antietam Humane Society. He was a past president of the Cumberland Valley Veterinary Association, Pennsylvania Veterinary Medicine Association, American Veterinary Medicine Association, and Cumberland Valley Chapter of the Veterans of the Battle of the Bulge. Dr. Fague was also a WWII Army veteran and a Bronze Star Medal recipient. He served in General George S. Patton's Third Army and in the Battle of the Bulge. He is survived by his wife, Treva R. Fague; three sons, Michael (Jill) and Philip (Ann) Fague, both of Shippensburg, and Jeff (Susan) Fague of Danville; one daughter, Peggy Jo Fague of South Portland, ME; six grandchildren, Kaitie, Kevin, Stacey, Kelsey, Colleen, and Jenna; four great grandchildren; and one sister, Elizabeth Weller of Chambersburg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife of 55 years, Louise Reddig Fague, and one sister, Eleanor Ann Kartlick. There will be no public viewing or funeral service at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, 5051 Letterkenny Road West, Chambersburg, PA 17201 or the Shippensburg Public Library, 73 West King Street, Shippensburg, PA 17257. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com
.