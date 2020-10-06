John W. McNew
Chambersburg - John W. McNew, 75, of Chambersburg, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 2, 2020 at his home. Born December 11, 1944 in Chambersburg, he was a son of Dorothy Jean McNew and the late Nelson McNew.
John was a 1962 graduate of CASHS. He served honorably in the US Air Force. John graduated from the Stonier Graduate School of Banking in June 1978. He was employed in the banking industry for over 40 years at several local banks including, Valley Bank, Dauphin Deposit, AllFirst, M&T, Community Bank and Susquehanna Bank where he retired in 2007. After his retirement, John worked in the Pro Shop at Penn National Golf Resort. He enjoyed spending time with his family. John's daughter and grand children were his pride and joy. He loved going on adventures with them including amusement parks, and beaches. John was an avid golfer and enjoyed regular golf trips with friends. John also played professional baseball and men's softball in his younger years.
In addition to his mother Dorothy "Jean" McNew, John is survived by his daughter, Kristi Mattzela and husband Jim of Port Matilda, PA; three grandchildren, Heather, Alex and Owen Mattzela of Port Matilda, brother, William "Bill" McNew and wife Kathi of Fayetteville; sister-in-law, Faye Mourer of Chambersburg; brother-in-law, James Sites of Bradenton, FL; and nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, John was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly McNew in 2018.
An outdoor memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA 17202. Pastor Staci Geesaman will officiate. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Out of respect for the family, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Centre Volunteers in Medicine. Donations can be made at cvim.net
or mailed to 2520 Green Tech Dr. State College, PA 16803.
