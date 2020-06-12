John W. Spoonhour, Sr.Chambersburg - John W. Spoonhour, 86, of Pond Bank, passed away Thursday afternoon, June 11, 2020 at his home. Born November 27, 1933 in Pond Bank, he was a son of the late Irvin and Margaret Hall Spoonhour. He had been employed early in his life with Bonded Applicators in Waynesboro. He then worked for McKenzie Concrete in Fayetteville and later retired in 2017 from Penn National Golf Course where he had worked for 29 years. He was a member of the Marine Corps League and AmVets Post 224 in Chambersburg. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, hunting mushrooms, and was a NASCAR fan. His wife, Kathleen L. Thomas Spoonhour, whom he married January 29, 1955, preceded him in death on June 10, 2011.He is survived by 6 children, John W. Spoonhour, Jr. and wife Jean, Roxanne Hockenberry (Harold, Jr.), Harold D. Spoonhour (Susan), Barbara Jean Spoonhour, Barry Evan Spoonhour, and Travis L. Spoonhour (fiancé Karen Koons), all of Chambersburg; ten grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, William Robert; 2 sisters; and two brothers. He was the last of his immediate family.Services and interment will be private.Contributions in his memory may be made to SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care and Hospice, 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17202.Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.