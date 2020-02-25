Services
Chambersburg - John William Strickler passed away peacefully on February 24, 2020. He is survived by his two children: Nate (Kate) Strickler and Elizabeth (Kyle) Hileman, and by his six grandchildren: John Robert (Nate), Scout (Nate), Amelia (Nate), Kennedy (Elizabeth), Haddison (Elizabeth), and Hudson (Elizabeth). He is also survived by his three siblings: Elizabeth (Daniel), Jane (Richard), and Daniel (Deborah). John was born on June 10, 1959 to John Jacob and Marion Howard Strickler in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. John worked in the oil and gas industry for forty years, but his most important work took place on Wilson Avenue, where he raised his children. He will be remembered for his generosity towards others, his commitment and devotion to his family and friends, and his unfailing belief in those he loved. In lieu of flowers, tell someone you love them. Services will be private.

Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.

Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
