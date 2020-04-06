|
|
Rev. Jonas Faust Hissong
Rev. Jonas Faust Hissong, 96, went to be with his Savior Jesus Christ at 4:52 p.m. Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Valley View Haven, Belleville, PA.
Born January 7, 1924 in Chambersburg, PA, he was the son of the late Jonas and Elizabeth (Faust) Hissong.
He joined the Navy and served honorably. He then went to college and taught school at Grandview where he became principle. He then went on to seminary to preach. He served at the SSVC as their chaplain; after which he moved to the Lewistown, Mifflin County area and pastored many churches in the area there.
He was a very generous and giving man and was known for his pies (with made from scratch crust) and his bread. You would find Uncle Faust at the Salvation Army & thrift stores.
He was preceded in death by his four sisters, Ruth Wertz, Gladys Gleim, Pearl Hissong and Fern Sleichter. He leaves behind many nieces & nephews. He is the last of his immediate family.
His graveside service will be private and at the convenience of his family at Norland Cemetery, Chambersburg, PA.
Arrangements are under the care of Henderson Funeral Home, 3813 West Main St., Belleville, PA.
Published in Public Opinion from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020