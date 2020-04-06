Services
Henderson Funeral Home Inc
3813 W Main St
Belleville, PA 17004
(717) 935-2533
Resources
More Obituaries for Jonas Hissong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Jonas Faust Hissong


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rev. Jonas Faust Hissong Obituary
Rev. Jonas Faust Hissong

Rev. Jonas Faust Hissong, 96, went to be with his Savior Jesus Christ at 4:52 p.m. Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Valley View Haven, Belleville, PA.

Born January 7, 1924 in Chambersburg, PA, he was the son of the late Jonas and Elizabeth (Faust) Hissong.

He joined the Navy and served honorably. He then went to college and taught school at Grandview where he became principle. He then went on to seminary to preach. He served at the SSVC as their chaplain; after which he moved to the Lewistown, Mifflin County area and pastored many churches in the area there.

He was a very generous and giving man and was known for his pies (with made from scratch crust) and his bread. You would find Uncle Faust at the Salvation Army & thrift stores.

He was preceded in death by his four sisters, Ruth Wertz, Gladys Gleim, Pearl Hissong and Fern Sleichter. He leaves behind many nieces & nephews. He is the last of his immediate family.

His graveside service will be private and at the convenience of his family at Norland Cemetery, Chambersburg, PA.

Arrangements are under the care of Henderson Funeral Home, 3813 West Main St., Belleville, PA.
Published in Public Opinion from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jonas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -