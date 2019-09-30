|
Joretta Monn Robinson
Chambersburg - Joretta C. Monn Robinson, age 85, of Harrisonburg, VA and formerly of Chambersburg, PA , died early Thursday morning September 26, 2019 in her residence.
Born May 5, 1934 in Chambersburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Melvin H. and Ada M. (Coyle) Friese. Her husband Paul Daniel Robinson died in 2018.
She retired from the former J. Schoeneman Co. of Chambersburg after 40 years of employment. She also worked at the Elks Club in Chambersburg. She was of the Roman Catholic faith.
Surviving family are a daughter Diana Shifflett of Harrisonburg, VA; a son, Danell Monn of Fort Valley, VA; one sister, Delores Gladys Reid of Scottsdale, AZ; one brother David Friese of Greencastle; 10 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sons, Darwin Monn and Daryl Monn, one great-great-grandson, two brothers Richard Melvin Friese and Jerry Tim Friese.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday October 3 at 2:00 PM at the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home 45 S. Carlisle St. Greencastle with Father Walter Guzman officiating. Burial will be in the Cedar Hill Cemetery Greencastle. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour before the service on Thursday. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com
Published in Public Opinion on Sept. 30, 2019