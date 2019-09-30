Services
Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home Inc.
45 South Carlisle Street
Greencastle, PA 17225
(717) 597-2828
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home Inc.
45 South Carlisle Street
Greencastle, PA 17225
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home Inc.
45 South Carlisle Street
Greencastle, PA 17225
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joretta Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joretta Monn Robinson


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joretta Monn Robinson Obituary
Joretta Monn Robinson

Chambersburg - Joretta C. Monn Robinson, age 85, of Harrisonburg, VA and formerly of Chambersburg, PA , died early Thursday morning September 26, 2019 in her residence.

Born May 5, 1934 in Chambersburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Melvin H. and Ada M. (Coyle) Friese. Her husband Paul Daniel Robinson died in 2018.

She retired from the former J. Schoeneman Co. of Chambersburg after 40 years of employment. She also worked at the Elks Club in Chambersburg. She was of the Roman Catholic faith.

Surviving family are a daughter Diana Shifflett of Harrisonburg, VA; a son, Danell Monn of Fort Valley, VA; one sister, Delores Gladys Reid of Scottsdale, AZ; one brother David Friese of Greencastle; 10 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sons, Darwin Monn and Daryl Monn, one great-great-grandson, two brothers Richard Melvin Friese and Jerry Tim Friese.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday October 3 at 2:00 PM at the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home 45 S. Carlisle St. Greencastle with Father Walter Guzman officiating. Burial will be in the Cedar Hill Cemetery Greencastle. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour before the service on Thursday. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com
Published in Public Opinion on Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joretta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now