Joseph Brenner

Joseph BrennerWrightsville - Joseph Thomas Brenner, 95 of 514 S. 6th St. Wrightsville, PA passed away on August 23, 2020 at Susquehanna Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was the husband of the late Pearl Kemmick Brenner who preceded him in death on August, 4, 2017. Born in Columbia, PA he was the son of the late Charles M. and Ellen Miller Brenner. Joe was a licensed Public Accountant having owned and operated Brenner Accounting Services in Wrightsville from 1962 until his retirement in 1990. He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Wrightsville. He was a Life Member of the following: Wrightsville American Legion Post #469, Red Rose Memorial Post #2435 VFW in Columbia and the Columbia/Middletown Benevolent Protective Order of the Elks. He served on Wrightsville Boro Council from 1960-1968 and as President of Boro Council from 1962-1968. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during WWII having served in both the European Theater and Pacific Theaters of Operations. He was a Graduate of Columbia High School and the Thompson Institute of Accounting. Surviving are 2 Sons: Gregory J. Brenner companion of Carol Willoughby of Wilmington, NC and Keith T. husband of Sandy Brenner of Columbia, PA., Grandsons: Chad Brenner of Philadelphia, PA., Ryan husband of Karen Brenner of Wrightsville, PA and Brett husband of Allison Brenner of Bedford, VA. and Great-Grandchildren: Cole Brenner, Parker Brenner, Amelia Brenner, Eve Brenner and Felix Brenner. He was predeceased by Sisters: Doris Nock and Beverly Raff. Full Military Honors will be presented to Joe at the Fairview Cemetery in Wrightsville by the Red Rose Veterans Honor Guard and the VET 21 Gun Salute. A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date and will be announced when scheduled. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville