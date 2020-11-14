1/
Joseph Eck Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Eck Jr.

Chambersburg - Joseph Edward Eck Jr., 70, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away November 14, 2020 at Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on April 21, 1950 in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania to Joseph and Betty (Virdeir) Eck. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, and taking walks. He had worked at Keystone Homes in Waynesboro as a painter.

He is survived by his companion of 19 years, Shirley Mae Stouffer and his six children: Tanja (wife of Richard) Cortes of Houston, TX., Shawna (wife of Edwin) Wadel of St. Thomas, Jason Eck of Bealeton, VA, Brandy (wife of Michael) Kennedy of Hedgesville, WV., Joseph M. Eck of Mercersburg, and Sheyney (husband of Nadir) Eck of Pleasantville, NY. He is also survived by four step-children; John (husband of Angie) Funk of St. Thomas, Melody (wife of Nathanial) Hart of Scotland, PA, Robert (husband of Terri) Stouffer of Chambersburg and Douglas Stouffer of South Mountain, PA. He is also survived by a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday Nov. 20, 2020 at 11:00 PM at the Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Ltd., St. Thomas with the Rev. David Kent officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Stenger Hill Cemetery, Ft. Loudon. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, LTD
6492 Lincoln Way West
St. Thomas, PA 17252
(717) 369-2788
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by PublicOpinionOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved