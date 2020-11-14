Joseph Eck Jr.
Chambersburg - Joseph Edward Eck Jr., 70, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away November 14, 2020 at Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on April 21, 1950 in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania to Joseph and Betty (Virdeir) Eck. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, and taking walks. He had worked at Keystone Homes in Waynesboro as a painter.
He is survived by his companion of 19 years, Shirley Mae Stouffer and his six children: Tanja (wife of Richard) Cortes of Houston, TX., Shawna (wife of Edwin) Wadel of St. Thomas, Jason Eck of Bealeton, VA, Brandy (wife of Michael) Kennedy of Hedgesville, WV., Joseph M. Eck of Mercersburg, and Sheyney (husband of Nadir) Eck of Pleasantville, NY. He is also survived by four step-children; John (husband of Angie) Funk of St. Thomas, Melody (wife of Nathanial) Hart of Scotland, PA, Robert (husband of Terri) Stouffer of Chambersburg and Douglas Stouffer of South Mountain, PA. He is also survived by a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday Nov. 20, 2020 at 11:00 PM at the Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Ltd., St. Thomas with the Rev. David Kent officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Stenger Hill Cemetery, Ft. Loudon. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com
.