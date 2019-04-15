Services
Viewing
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Hartman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph F. Hartman


1955 - 2019
Joseph F. Hartman Obituary
Joseph F. Hartman

Shippensburg - Joseph F. "Joe" Hartman, 63, of Shippensburg, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at his home with his loving wife by his side.

Born Saturday, September 17, 1955 in Harrisburg, he was a son of the late Charles and Arlene Kramer Kauffman.

Joe was of the Protestant Faith. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, working in his yard, and garage, and loved spoiling his nieces and nephews.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Gayle E. Hershey Hartman whom he married March 12, 1977; and also surviving are seven nephews; 10 nieces; 20 great nephews; 17 great nieces; and one great-great nephew.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one niece, Bobbi Jo Hershey, and one nephew, Jeffrey Hartman.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc., with Pastor Donald Mains officiating. Burial will be in Parklawns Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held Tuesday, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday in the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 15, 2019
Remember
