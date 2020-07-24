Joseph Hudson Sr.



Shippensburg, - On July 19, 2020, Joseph "Joe" Hudson Sr. of Shippensburg, Pennsylvania died unexpectedly of cardiac arrest while visiting family in Cut Off, Louisianan at the age of 43. A celebration of life will be held on July 30, 2020, at 4:00 pm at Living Faith Chapel in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania. Reverend James Swauger, Reverend Dennis Hudson, and Pastor Eldon Martin will be officiating. Service will also be available via a live stream to accommodate social distancing. Joe was born in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania on November 22, 1976. He graduated from Jesus is Lord Academy High School. Joe was known as a man full of love, and his heart was fullest on December 27, 1994, when he married the love of his life and best friend Rachael Everhart Hudson. They were married for 25 years and had 6 beautiful children to add overflowing love and joy to their lives. Joe was self-employed working as a painter for the past 25 years. He enjoyed drawing, woodworking, playing his bass guitar, watching the Orioles and his beloved Washington Redskins. He was a former youth leader at Living Faith Chapel and often played bass with their worship team. Joe is survived by his wife Rachael; five children, Joseph Jr., Rhiannon, Ellinor, Meghan, and David; his parents Dennis and E. Joyce Hudson; his sister Missy Hamer; his three brothers James, Samuel (Jamie), and Jonathan Hudson; nieces and nephews; aunts, uncles, and cousins and extended family and friends that love him deeply. Joe was preceded in death by his grandparents James and Hazel Hudson, grandparents William and Jane Christman, Aunt Carla Hudson Witter, Uncle John Christman, and son Kenneth Hudson. Joe was easy to befriend and easier to love. Most know him as a man of great character, humble, and unashamed to share his love of God and the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Even amid his own trials and struggles, Joe was known to stop anywhere to speak to a friend and say a prayer or word of encouragement. He was the first to volunteer to help people with physical labor, he loved working with his hands. He was slow to anger and quick to forgive. Joe sewed love, kindness, and the light of Christ everywhere he went. He will be missed deeply, loved always, and never forgotten.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store