Joseph Jay (Jake) Eckenrode
Bellefonte - Joseph Jay (Jake) Eckenrode of Bellefonte passed away on Saturday, May 23rd, in Mt. Nittany Medical Center. He was 75 years old. Born January 2, 1945 in Amberson PA. He was the son of the late Joseph Glenn Eckenrode and Anna Josephine (Gury) Eckenrode.
He is survived by wife Sharon M.(Struble) Eckenrode and two sons Jay Glenn Eckenrode (Karen Nagle) and Joseph Andrew Eckenrode (Tara Davidson), granddaughter Jacey (Kyle) Bowes, Grandsons Shane (Amanda) Eckenrode, Colton and Chase Eckenrode, stepsons Jeffery Horner (Robin), Scott Horner (Jennifier), grandsons Dakota Horner (Page), Bennett Horner, great granddaughter McKinlee Grace Horner, sister Anna Mae(Eckenrode) West, brother D. Linn and wife Rhonda (Stoy) Eckenrode, nephews Jeremy (Sally) West and Nathan (Rebecca) West and Ruth (David) McMullen. His brother-in-law, Harvey J. West, preceded him in death.
Jake graduated from Fannett-Metal High School in June of 1962. He then went on to attend Penn State University where he received his B. S. degree in agronomy and soil science. He then became employed with the federal government as a soil scientist for his entire career. He continued to work as a private consultant even after his retirement. Although most of his working life was spent mapping soils in his home state of Pennsylvania, he also completed special assignments in Florida, Puerto Rico and Alaska.
Jake was in ROTC while a student at Penn State. An outdoorsman at heart, hunting and fishing were two of his favorite things to do. He especially loved to hunt in Amberson. He was an avid PA license plate collector as well as hunting and fishing license. Jake shared his love of collecting with all those he came in touch with. He was a member of the Amberson Historical Society and did extensive genealogical research of his family tree.
In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made to the Amberson Church, Treasurer Rita Glass, 16011 Amberson Road, Sping Run, PA 17262, or Three Point Sportsman Club, P. O. Box 2, Clarence, PA 16829. Burial will be in the Amberson Union Cemetery at the
convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at
www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.com
Published in Public Opinion from May 25 to May 27, 2020