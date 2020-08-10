Joseph Lanman
Chambersburg -
Joseph F. Lanman, 85, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away August 9, 2020 at home with his family by his side. He was born on March 25, 1935 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to V. F. and Josephine (Westrich) Lanman. He served in the US Army in Korea during the 50's. He attended Indiana University for one year. He was a public accountant for 45 years. He was a member of the Chambersburg VFW.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Shirley Ommert Lanman and their two sons: Steven Lanman of Richmond, VA. and Michael (husband of Sheila) Lanman of Chambersburg, and a number of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Jeanne Lanman Parsons.
Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family. Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Chambersburg has been entrusted with conducting the services. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com
