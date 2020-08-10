1/1
Joseph Lanman
Joseph Lanman

Chambersburg -

Joseph F. Lanman, 85, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away August 9, 2020 at home with his family by his side. He was born on March 25, 1935 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to V. F. and Josephine (Westrich) Lanman. He served in the US Army in Korea during the 50's. He attended Indiana University for one year. He was a public accountant for 45 years. He was a member of the Chambersburg VFW.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Shirley Ommert Lanman and their two sons: Steven Lanman of Richmond, VA. and Michael (husband of Sheila) Lanman of Chambersburg, and a number of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Jeanne Lanman Parsons.

Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family. Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Chambersburg has been entrusted with conducting the services. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.






Published in Public Opinion from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, LTD
725 Norland Avenue
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 267-2454
