McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc.
238 Crowe Avenue
Mars, PA 16046
(724) 625-2900
Joseph Lee Horst Obituary
Joseph Lee Horst

Mars - Joseph Lee Horst, age 78, of Mars, passed away on Friday morning, January 10, 2020 in the comfort of his home with his family at his side.

Born in Green Castle, PA on October 20, 1941, he was a son of the late Michael and Esther Eby Horst.

Joe started his career as a barber and then went into industrial equipment sales, all the while doing missionary work in several countries. He was a member and past President of the Full Gospel Businessmen's Association.

He was a member of CrossWay Community Church in Middlesex Twp.

Surviving are his wife, Alma Karns Horst, who he married on June 24, 1962, a son, Randy Lynn Horst of Coraopolis., his foster sons, Jordi Roman (Josi), Robert Seaton (Chrissy) and Charlie Ketcham (Crystal), several foster grandchildren and two brothers, James Horst and David Horst. Joe and his wife had also fostered many other children through the years.

Friends will be received at the McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc. 238 Crowe Ave. Mars, PA on Monday from 2-4 & 6-8 PM. Additional visitation on Tuesday from 10:00 AM until time of Service at 11:00 AM at CrossWay Community Church, 109 Davis Rd, Valencia, PA 16059. Rev. Patrick Summers and Rev. Wayne Jackson, officiating. Burial will be in Allegheny County Memorial Park, McCandless Twp. Memorials may be made to Think Missions, 116 Dobson Road, Mars, PA 16046. Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
