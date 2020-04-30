|
Joseph Michael Smith
Joseph Michael Smith, 51, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 after a long, difficult battle with cancer.
Mike was born January 22, 1969, the son of J. Kirk and Glenda F. (Fry) Smith of Greencastle, PA. As a young man, he was an avid hunter and outdoor sportsman. He graduated from Waynesboro Area High School in 1987 and then earned a bachelors degree in Hotel Restaurant Management from Penn State in 1991. After graduation, Mike managed the Quality Inn in Chambersburg for several years.
Mike founded CR Bucks Restaurant in Chambersburg in 2000. Through his hobbies and restaurant, Mike was able to combine his passion for the outdoors, hunting and friendships. He participated in a Jeep club and a hunting coop, raised deer and spent his limited free time with his family and friends. He enjoyed visiting with his patrons and sharing hunting stories when he wasn't cooking.
Mike ran the business and became the main stay of support for his children. After Mike's illness forced the closing of the restaurant, he met his girlfriend, Lisa who helped him continue to fight his illness as they spent quality time together.
In addition to his parents, Mike is survived by four children, Jacob Smith and Lucas Smith of Harrisburg, PA, and Zachary Smith and Jessica Smith at home; his sister, Ellen Heckert and her husband, Steve of Carlisle; his nephew and niece, Joshua and Rachel Horenstein; and his loving and devoted girlfriend, Lisa Plasterer who cared for him unerringly until his passing at home.
Mike was a Christian. Private graveside services will be held in Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in Mike's name to: SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care and Hospice, 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17202.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Public Opinion from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020