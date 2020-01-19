Services
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home, Inc.
Shippensburg, PA
Shippensburg, PA 17257
Joseph Pharo

Pleasant Hall - Joseph E. Pharo, 54, of Pleasant Hall, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 in the Hershey Medical Center.

He was born April 9, 1965 in Chambersburg. He was a son of the late Charles H. and Lucy P. Clough Pharo.

Joe was a member of the Roxbury United Methodist Church. He retired from Custom Power Services in Chambersburg and years ago worked for Lehman Construction Services. He was a 1983 graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior High School. Joe was an avid racing fan and especially enjoyed the local dirt tracks. He was a member of the Hub City Club in Shippensburg.

Joe is survived by one son, Tony D. Pharo of Weirton, WV; one brother, George J. (Diane) Pharo of Shippensburg; one niece, Julie S. (David) Reichenbach, and their daughter Rogan, of Liverpool; and a family friend, Irene J. (Shannon) Jamison of Orrstown. He was preceded in death by a brother, David C. Pharo.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Shippensburg. Officiating will be the Rev. Richard Black. Burial will be in the Roxbury Cemetery. A viewing will be held Wednesday evening from 6-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the services on Thursday in the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Center for Organ Recovery & Education, 204 Sigma Dr., RIDC Park, Pittsburgh, PA 15238 or www.core.org.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22, 2020
