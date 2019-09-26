|
|
Joseph Russell Ruff
Chambersburg - Joseph Russell Ruff, 88, of Chambersburg, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Menno Haven Retirement Community.
He was born March 23, 1931 in New Cumberland to the late Joseph Lewis and Lydia Romaine (Sweigart) Ruff and was the widower of Mary Jane (Robinson) Ruff to whom he was married for 54 years.
Joseph graduated from New Cumberland High School in 1949. He honorably served his country in the US Air Force from 1951 through 1955. He earned a bachelor's degree in English from Shippensburg State College in 1959, and a master's degree in English from Temple University in 1964. In 1970 Joseph completed his education when he earned his PhD in Medieval Literature from the University of Pittsburgh. He taught in the School of General Studies at Temple University, in the English Department at Dickinson College, as a Teaching Fellow at the University of Pittsburgh, and as a Professor and Chair of the English Department at Shippensburg until he retired after 28 years.
Joseph is survived by two daughters, Felicia Jane Ruff of Keyport, NJ and Stephanie Jane Ruff of Homosassa, FL; three step-grandchildren, Col. Mark Anarumo of Colorado Springs, CO, Jason (wife Terri) Anarumo of Eatontown, NJ and Danny (wife Jacque) Anarumo of Belcamp, MD; six step-great-grandchildren, Mark, Julia, Nicholas, Katie, Isabella and Danny Jr; and one sister, Cindy Ruff Cryer of Harrisburg.
Family and friends are invited to gather at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013. Graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m. at Westminster Cemetery, 1159 Newville Rd. Carlisle, PA 17013.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Franklin County 4H Therapeutic Riding Center, 181 Franklin Farm Lane Chambersburg, PA 17202.
Published in Public Opinion on Sept. 26, 2019